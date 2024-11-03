Northern Financial Advisors Inc Cuts Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Northern Financial Advisors Inc lessened its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,547 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for 1.2% of Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Honeywell International by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,587,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,967,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746,759 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,365,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,786,449,000 after acquiring an additional 310,807 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Honeywell International by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,910,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,048,600,000 after acquiring an additional 42,305 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Honeywell International by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,402,252 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $698,312,000 after acquiring an additional 212,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Honeywell International by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,950,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $630,086,000 after acquiring an additional 325,272 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Price Performance

HON opened at $209.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.44. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $183.20 and a 1 year high of $222.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.88%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $233.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price target (down from $250.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Baird R W cut shares of Honeywell International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.73.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HON

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.