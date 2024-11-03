Northern Financial Advisors Inc Has $625,000 Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Northern Financial Advisors Inc decreased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,183 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 28 shares during the quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 241.2% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 58 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 245.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 281.5% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $560.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $614.00 to $643.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $550.56.

Northrop Grumman Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:NOC opened at $506.95 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $418.60 and a 12 month high of $555.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $523.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $483.07.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.07 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.18 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 5.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.18 EPS. Analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $2.06 dividend. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.05%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

