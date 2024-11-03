Northern Financial Advisors Inc Sells 55 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Northern Financial Advisors Inc trimmed its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health in the first quarter worth about $291,000. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health in the first quarter worth about $227,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health in the first quarter worth about $337,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Elevance Health by 5.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,754,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the first quarter worth about $227,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ELV. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $643.00 to $551.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Argus cut shares of Elevance Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $600.00 to $485.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $478.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $551.07.

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 7,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.14, for a total value of $3,205,182.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,639,915.22. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.52, for a total transaction of $400,234.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,744 shares in the company, valued at $4,647,610.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 7,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.14, for a total transaction of $3,205,182.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,423 shares in the company, valued at $3,639,915.22. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Elevance Health stock opened at $414.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $96.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $501.96 and its 200 day moving average is $521.43. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $397.98 and a twelve month high of $567.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $8.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.66 by ($1.29). Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $44.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is presently 23.77%.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

