Nuveen Small Cap Select ETF (NYSEARCA:NSCS) Stock Price Up 0% – What’s Next?

Nuveen Small Cap Select ETF (NYSEARCA:NSCS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0% on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.70 and last traded at $27.70. Approximately 8 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.68.
Nuveen Small Cap Select ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.70. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.15.
Nuveen Small Cap Select ETF Company Profile
The Nuveen Small Cap Select ETF (NSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent ETF that provides exposure to a global portfolio of small-cap stocks. The fund utilizes the Natixis\u002FNYSE non-transparent model. NSCS was launched on Aug 4, 2021 and is managed by Nuveen.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen Small Cap Select ETF
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- From PACs to Portfolios: Billionaire Bets and Investor Reactions
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- AppLovin Stock Quadruples: What’s Behind the Bullish Sentiment?
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Battle of the Retailers: Who Comes Out on Top?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Small Cap Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Small Cap Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.