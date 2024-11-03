Nuveen Small Cap Select ETF (NYSEARCA:NSCS) Stock Price Up 0% – What’s Next?

Nuveen Small Cap Select ETF (NYSEARCA:NSCS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0% on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.70 and last traded at $27.70. Approximately 8 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.68.

Nuveen Small Cap Select ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.70. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.15.

Nuveen Small Cap Select ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Nuveen Small Cap Select ETF (NSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent ETF that provides exposure to a global portfolio of small-cap stocks. The fund utilizes the Natixis\u002FNYSE non-transparent model. NSCS was launched on Aug 4, 2021 and is managed by Nuveen.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Small Cap Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Small Cap Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.