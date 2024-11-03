Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) Stock Price Down 0.7% – What’s Next?

Shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB – Get Free Report) dropped 0.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.14 and last traded at $16.16. Approximately 93,547 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 75,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.28.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.82.
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.097 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 15th. This is an increase from Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.
