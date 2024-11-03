NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) is Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s 4th Largest Position

Northern Financial Advisors Inc reduced its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 449 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. NVR accounts for about 3.3% of Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in NVR were worth $4,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVR. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 1,100,012.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 363,037 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,562,046,000 after purchasing an additional 363,004 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of NVR by 143.8% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 24,020 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $182,277,000 after acquiring an additional 14,167 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVR by 321.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,371 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,389,000 after acquiring an additional 10,958 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVR by 98.9% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 17,469 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $141,498,000 after acquiring an additional 8,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVR by 56.0% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 22,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $172,109,000 after acquiring an additional 8,140 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NVR Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of NVR stock opened at $9,139.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5,600.56 and a fifty-two week high of $9,964.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9,420.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8,432.82.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms recently issued reports on NVR. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of NVR from $10,800.00 to $10,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of NVR from $8,450.00 to $9,450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd.
Insider Buying and Selling at NVR
In other news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8,500.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares in the company, valued at $1,955,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8,500.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,955,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 125 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9,507.30, for a total transaction of $1,188,412.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,186,679. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
NVR Company Profile
NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.
