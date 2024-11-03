Nvwm LLC Acquires 263 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Nvwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Xylem in the 1st quarter worth about $311,684,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Xylem by 56.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,013,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,961,000 after purchasing an additional 365,420 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Xylem by 246.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 324,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,012,000 after purchasing an additional 230,878 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Xylem during the 1st quarter valued at $29,234,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 189.2% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 315,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,778,000 after buying an additional 206,350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Xylem from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Xylem from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Xylem from $163.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.25.

Xylem Stock Performance

Shares of XYL stock traded down $2.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $119.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,925,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,687. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.78 and a 200 day moving average of $135.13. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.86 and a 12-month high of $146.08. The stock has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.05.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.11%.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

