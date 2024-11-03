Nvwm LLC Acquires 65 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SNPS. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Synopsys by 600.0% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 75.0% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 66.7% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.89, for a total value of $5,701,189.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,655,789.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on SNPS shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $635.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Synopsys from $655.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Mizuho began coverage on Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $660.00 price objective for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $643.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Synopsys

Synopsys Stock Performance

SNPS stock traded up $4.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $518.40. 901,695 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 964,389. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.08. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $457.52 and a 52 week high of $629.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $504.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $543.99.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 24.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Synopsys

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.