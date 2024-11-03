Nvwm LLC Has $2 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 31.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $110,000. BNP Paribas bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,861,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 4,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $218.98. The stock had a trading volume of 21,222,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,207,612. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $166.79 and a 12 month high of $228.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.58.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

