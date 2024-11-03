Nvwm LLC Sells 146 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Nvwm LLC cut its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 32,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the period. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in AbbVie by 308.1% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 32,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,624,000 after purchasing an additional 24,756 shares during the period. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $1,349,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in AbbVie by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 27,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,333,000 after buying an additional 6,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $203.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AbbVie from $218.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on AbbVie from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.00.
Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie
In related news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $12,403,580.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 446,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,299,645.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
AbbVie Stock Performance
ABBV stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $203.55. 4,493,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,329,237. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $194.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.49. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $135.85 and a one year high of $207.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.71.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.28 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 226.99%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.95 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.9 EPS for the current year.
AbbVie Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 215.28%.
AbbVie Profile
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.
