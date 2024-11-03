Nvwm LLC Sells 1,965 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Nvwm LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,965 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 1.0% of Nvwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 46,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 149,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 77,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,177,000 after buying an additional 4,780 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 48,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,830,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.38. 9,951,294 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,319,637. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.21. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $68.26 and a 1 year high of $84.56.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

