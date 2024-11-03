Oasis Network Tops 1-Day Volume of $15.36 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 3rd. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $403.96 million and $15.36 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar. One Oasis Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0572 or 0.00000084 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,424.44 or 0.03580554 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00033497 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00005288 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00010127 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00010254 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00005746 BTC.

Oasis Network Token Profile

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,064,132,681 tokens. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 7,064,132,681 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis is 0.06034375 USD and is down -5.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 149 active market(s) with $12,073,747.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

