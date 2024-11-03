Oasys Trading Down 4.7% Over Last 7 Days (OAS)

Oasys (OAS) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. Oasys has a market capitalization of $88.19 million and approximately $1.49 million worth of Oasys was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oasys token can now be bought for about $0.0312 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Oasys has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Oasys Profile

Oasys’ genesis date was October 17th, 2022. Oasys’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,822,937,228 tokens. The official message board for Oasys is medium.com/@oasys. Oasys’ official Twitter account is @oasys_games. The official website for Oasys is www.oasys.games.

Buying and Selling Oasys

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasys (OAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Oasys has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,819,315,323.370056 in circulation. The last known price of Oasys is 0.03097912 USD and is down -3.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $1,638,636.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.oasys.games/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasys directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasys should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oasys using one of the exchanges listed above.

