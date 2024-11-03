Olympus Wealth Management LLC Has $7.01 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

Olympus Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,603 shares during the period. JPMorgan Municipal ETF makes up about 2.4% of Olympus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Olympus Wealth Management LLC owned 0.49% of JPMorgan Municipal ETF worth $7,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 62.9% in the second quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Madison Wealth Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $214,000.

BATS JMUB opened at $50.34 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.08.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.1506 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

