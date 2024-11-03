Omnicell’s (OMCL) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Bank of America

Bank of America restated their neutral rating on shares of Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. Bank of America currently has a $57.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $44.00.

OMCL has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com raised Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays upgraded shares of Omnicell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Omnicell from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.14.

Get Omnicell alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Omnicell

Omnicell Stock Up 0.1 %

OMCL stock opened at $48.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -124.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 53.62 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.34 and a 200-day moving average of $35.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 1.05. Omnicell has a one year low of $25.12 and a one year high of $55.74.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.37. Omnicell had a negative net margin of 1.66% and a positive return on equity of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $276.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Omnicell will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omnicell

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMCL. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 18.5% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Omnicell by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 143,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,215,000 after buying an additional 17,090 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicell during the 1st quarter valued at $369,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Omnicell by 197.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 124,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after buying an additional 82,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 190.6% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 24,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 16,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

About Omnicell

(Get Free Report)

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.