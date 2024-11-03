Opawica Explorations (OTCMKTS:OPWEF) Trading 3.6% Higher – Here’s Why

Opawica Explorations Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPWEF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 3.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. Approximately 401,285 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 575% from the average daily volume of 59,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

Opawica Explorations Trading Up 3.6 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.07.

Opawica Explorations Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Opawica Explorations Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold and base metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Arrowhead and Bazooka East claims located in northern Quebec, Canada; and the Bazooka west property, which comprises 24 mineral claims located in Beauchastel Township, Quebec.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Opawica Explorations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opawica Explorations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.