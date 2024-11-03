Optas LLC Acquires 3,007 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Optas LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVTFree Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 409,956 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Optas LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Optas LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 210.9% during the second quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $45,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $22.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.85.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0629 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

