Optas LLC Boosts Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Optas LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 271.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,569 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,364,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,171,006,000 after buying an additional 51,654 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,702,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $640,425,000 after purchasing an additional 62,645 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 9.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,527,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $361,998,000 after purchasing an additional 133,853 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 4.6% during the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 802,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,447,000 after purchasing an additional 35,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 7.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 742,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,047,000 after purchasing an additional 50,753 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $263.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $255.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.41. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $225.88 and a 12 month high of $271.15.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.12. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 97.06% and a net margin of 21.66%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $251.00 to $246.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.40.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

