Optas LLC Has $598,000 Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Optas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Optas LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,449,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $447,828,000 after buying an additional 24,058 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,373,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $414,117,000 after purchasing an additional 425,207 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,108,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,230,000 after purchasing an additional 98,045 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 390,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,650,000 after purchasing an additional 21,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 346,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,180,000 after buying an additional 7,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZBRA has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $394.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $390.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $347.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.18.

Insider Transactions at Zebra Technologies

In related news, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.69, for a total value of $341,690.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,342.86. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zebra Technologies Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $384.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a PE ratio of 52.33 and a beta of 1.64. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $198.19 and a 1 year high of $394.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $359.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $331.01.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

