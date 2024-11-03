Optas LLC Raises Stock Holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Optas LLC boosted its stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NGG. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of National Grid by 119.8% during the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in National Grid during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in National Grid during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in National Grid during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Grid in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 4.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NGG opened at $64.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. National Grid plc has a 12-month low of $55.13 and a 12-month high of $73.40.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NGG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on National Grid in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

