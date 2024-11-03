Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by Northern Financial Advisors Inc

Northern Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,815 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for about 1.7% of Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 15.3% during the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 24,800 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,502,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle by 25.0% in the first quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,492 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 63.8% in the third quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 55.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 22,315 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after buying an additional 7,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 7.5% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 126,123 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $21,491,000 after purchasing an additional 8,790 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,076,685. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $170.02 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $99.26 and a one year high of $178.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $163.43 and a 200-day moving average of $142.08. The company has a market capitalization of $471.14 billion, a PE ratio of 43.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 171.38%. The company had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.24%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Oracle from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Mizuho upped their target price on Oracle from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Oracle from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Oracle from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.52.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

