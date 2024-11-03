Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 352,971 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 8,253 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $60,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.3% during the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,758 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 5,607 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Northern Financial Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc now owns 12,815 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,184,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 7.5% in the third quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,074 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Finally, Optas LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 10.8% during the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 10,434 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:ORCL opened at $170.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $471.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $163.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $99.26 and a 52 week high of $178.61.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.23 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 171.38%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.24%.

Insider Activity

In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,076,685. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ORCL. Melius Research raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Oracle from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Oracle from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Oracle from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.52.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

