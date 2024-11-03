Orbs (ORBS) 1-Day Volume Hits $794,509.94

Orbs (ORBS) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. In the last seven days, Orbs has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Orbs has a market cap of $90.08 million and approximately $794,509.94 worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orbs token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0234 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Orbs Token Profile

Orbs was first traded on March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,851,727,855 tokens. The Reddit community for Orbs is https://reddit.com/r/orbs_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Orbs is www.orbs.com. Orbs’ official Twitter account is @orbs_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Orbs is www.orbs.com/blog.

Orbs Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbs is a hybrid blockchain infrastructure-as-a-service platform and cryptocurrency designed to provide businesses with the benefits of blockchain technology. The platform aims to provide scalable, secure, and low-cost services, paving the way for mass-market businesses to adopt blockchain. The ORBS token is used to pay for transaction fees on the platform and for staking in the network. Orbs was founded by Uriel Peled, Tal Kol, and Daniel Peled in 2017.”

