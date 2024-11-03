Ordinals (ORDI) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $102.41 Million

Ordinals (ORDI) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. Over the last week, Ordinals has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. Ordinals has a market cap of $649.77 million and approximately $102.41 million worth of Ordinals was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ordinals token can currently be bought for $30.94 or 0.00045083 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ordinals Token Profile

Ordinals’ total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. Ordinals’ official website is ordinals.com.

Buying and Selling Ordinals

According to CryptoCompare, “ORDI (ORDI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ordinals – BRC20 platform. ORDI has a current supply of 21,000,000. The last known price of ORDI is 32.06536006 USD and is down -3.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 198 active market(s) with $76,933,621.17 traded over the last 24 hours.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ordinals directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ordinals should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ordinals using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

