Osmosis Market Cap Achieves $268.14 Million (OSMO)

Osmosis (OSMO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 3rd. Osmosis has a total market cap of $268.14 million and $5.93 million worth of Osmosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Osmosis coin can now be bought for $0.39 or 0.00000567 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Osmosis has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,285.98 or 0.99942067 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,231.78 or 0.99862742 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Osmosis

Osmosis’ launch date was February 19th, 2021. Osmosis’ total supply is 997,854,851 coins and its circulating supply is 691,772,404 coins. Osmosis’ official website is osmosis.zone. Osmosis’ official Twitter account is @osmosiszone and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Osmosis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Osmosis (OSMO) is a governance token for the Osmosis network, an automated market maker (AMM) protocol launched in 2021 by Sunny Aggarwal and Dev Ojha. Osmosis uses the Cosmos SDK and Inter-Blockchain Communication (IBC) for cross-chain transactions. It allows users to create customizable liquidity pools and adjust parameters based on market conditions. OSMO token holders can vote on upgrades, allocate mining rewards, and set swap fees. The network’s suite of DAO-gated dApps and continuous development aim to create a full-service, cross-chain exchange and DeFi hub.”

