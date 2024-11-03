PaxMedica (NASDAQ:PXMD) Trading 9% Higher – Should You Buy?

Shares of PaxMedica, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXMD – Get Free Report) rose 9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 27,273 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 784,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

PaxMedica Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.24.

PaxMedica (NASDAQ:PXMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 20th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter.

About PaxMedica

PaxMedica, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of anti-purinergic drug therapies for the treatment of disorders with intractable neurologic symptoms. Its lead product candidate is PAX-101 that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, an intravenous formulation of suramin for the treatment of autism spectrum disorder, myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome, long COVID-19 syndrome, fragile X syndrome, human African trypanosomiasis (HAT), and fragile X-associated tremor/ataxia syndrome.

