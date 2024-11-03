Pembroke Management LTD Raises Stock Position in CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PMTS)

Pembroke Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PMTS – Free Report) by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,627 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,720 shares during the quarter. Pembroke Management LTD owned 0.24% of CPI Card Group worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in CPI Card Group by 32.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of CPI Card Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in CPI Card Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $257,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in CPI Card Group in the third quarter worth $449,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in CPI Card Group by 31.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 5,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.08% of the company’s stock.

CPI Card Group Stock Performance

PMTS opened at $21.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.40. CPI Card Group Inc. has a one year low of $12.65 and a one year high of $31.00. The stock has a market cap of $243.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CPI Card Group ( NASDAQ:PMTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). CPI Card Group had a net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 35.79%. The business had revenue of $118.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CPI Card Group Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of CPI Card Group from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CPI Card Group news, major shareholder Equity Ulc Parallel49 sold 1,380,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $28,980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,813,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,093,517. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Sonya Vollmer sold 3,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $91,866.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Equity Ulc Parallel49 sold 1,380,000 shares of CPI Card Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $28,980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,813,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,093,517. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CPI Card Group Profile

(Free Report)

CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through Debit and Credit, and Prepaid Debit segments. The Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing financial institutions.

See Also

