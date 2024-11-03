Pembroke Management LTD Sells 3,279 Shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Pembroke Management LTD reduced its stake in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 315,951 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,279 shares during the period. Gentherm makes up about 1.9% of Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Pembroke Management LTD owned 1.00% of Gentherm worth $14,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in THRM. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Gentherm by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 523 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gentherm in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gentherm during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Gentherm during the first quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Gentherm by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gentherm alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Gentherm from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Gentherm from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Gentherm from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gentherm presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Gentherm Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:THRM opened at $43.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.02. Gentherm Incorporated has a 52-week low of $39.86 and a 52-week high of $62.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.23 and a 200 day moving average of $48.87.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $371.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.89 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 4.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gentherm

In other news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $750,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,370,269.51. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm Profile

(Free Report)

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.