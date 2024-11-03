Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Whitener Capital Management Inc.

Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 62.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,250 shares during the quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Performance

Pfizer stock opened at $28.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.59. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.20 and a 52 week high of $31.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.96, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.92 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 16.40%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 227.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.24 per share, with a total value of $28,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $282,400. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. StockNews.com upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Pfizer

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.