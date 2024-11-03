Phillips Wealth Planners LLC Takes Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Phillips Wealth Planners LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.0% during the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,136,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Tobam grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 16.3% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 157 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 12.6% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 32,862 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $96,257,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.3% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 158 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $100,920.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,333.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $100,920.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,510 shares in the company, valued at $2,340,333.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $866,565.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 473,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,052,740.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,684 shares of company stock worth $2,817,127. 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMG. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $54.50 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.47.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 5.1 %

NYSE CMG opened at $58.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.24 billion, a PE ratio of 54.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.92 and a 12-month high of $69.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.30.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 43.20%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

