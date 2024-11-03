Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Shares Acquired by Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its stake in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Free Report) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,460 shares during the quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI owned about 0.17% of Phreesia worth $2,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Phreesia by 2,179.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Phreesia by 76.5% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Phreesia in the first quarter valued at about $169,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Phreesia in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in Phreesia in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Phreesia from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a report on Thursday, September 5th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Phreesia from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.42.

Phreesia Stock Up 1.0 %

PHR opened at $18.47 on Friday. Phreesia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.17 and a 12 month high of $29.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.11.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 39.34% and a negative net margin of 25.73%. The firm had revenue of $102.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.76 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 14,110 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total transaction of $367,283.30. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 121,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,149,708.09. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 2,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total transaction of $60,961.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 123,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,861,493.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 14,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $367,283.30. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 121,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,149,708.09. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,107 shares of company stock worth $1,035,226. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Phreesia Company Profile



Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.



