Piper Sandler Cuts Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Price Target to $50.00

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Tenable in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. DA Davidson lowered Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Tenable from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Westpark Capital downgraded shares of Tenable from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenable currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.81.

NASDAQ:TENB opened at $38.78 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.17. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.04 and a beta of 0.83. Tenable has a 52-week low of $33.85 and a 52-week high of $53.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $221.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.41 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 6.82% and a negative return on equity of 6.42%. On average, analysts anticipate that Tenable will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tenable news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 3,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $142,492.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 278,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,627,082.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tenable news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 3,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $142,492.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,493 shares in the company, valued at $11,627,082.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 5,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total value of $236,847.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,309 shares in the company, valued at $1,641,150.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,469 shares of company stock valued at $520,276. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenable

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Tenable by 84.5% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenable during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenable during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Tenable by 9.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenable in the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

