Prairie Operating (OTCMKTS:CRKR) & LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Critical Analysis

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX – Get Free Report) and Prairie Operating (OTCMKTS:CRKR – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LexinFintech 0 1 0 0 2.00 Prairie Operating 0 0 0 0 N/A

LexinFintech presently has a consensus price target of $2.12, indicating a potential downside of 33.75%.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LexinFintech 5.80% 8.16% 3.46% Prairie Operating N/A N/A -286.57%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.5% of Prairie Operating shares are held by institutional investors. 27.8% of LexinFintech shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.6% of Prairie Operating shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LexinFintech $1.84 billion 0.29 $150.14 million $0.67 4.78 Prairie Operating $520,000.00 0.00 -$13.42 million N/A N/A

LexinFintech has higher revenue and earnings than Prairie Operating.

Risk & Volatility

LexinFintech has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prairie Operating has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

LexinFintech beats Prairie Operating on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LexinFintech

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, an online consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase and personal installment loans, as well as online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Hua Card, a scenario-based lending. It also provides technology-driven platform services for financial institution customers and partners to increase revenues, manage financial risks, enhance operating efficiency and service quality, enhance collections, and reduce overall costs; Maiya application, a location-based services shopping experience with buy-now and pay-later options; and Juzi Licai, an online investment platform. In addition, the company offers technical support and consulting, software development, financing guarantee, and financial technology services. The company was formerly known as Staging Finance Holding Ltd. and changed its name to LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. in March 2017. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About Prairie Operating

Prairie Operating Co. engages in developing energy to meet growing demand, while protecting the environment. The company was formerly known as Creek Road Miners, Inc. and changed its name to Prairie Operating Co. in May 2023. Prairie Operating Co. is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

