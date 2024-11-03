Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,929 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 395.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,929 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWS. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $130.37 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.39. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $100.52 and a one year high of $134.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

