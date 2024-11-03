Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Buys 5,958 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,958 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $4,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 129.8% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 105.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $58.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $52.93 and a twelve month high of $59.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.98 and its 200 day moving average is $57.43.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

