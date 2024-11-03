Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 187.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 95.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,245,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,212,930,000 after buying an additional 10,393,926 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 57,975.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,915,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,176,904,000 after buying an additional 7,902,121 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32,889.4% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 7,252,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,139,000 after buying an additional 7,230,409 shares during the last quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 557.5% during the first quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,560,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,316,000 after buying an additional 3,018,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,386,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,203,193,000 after buying an additional 2,546,192 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $524.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $522.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $502.88. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $391.92 and a 52-week high of $538.76.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

