Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 82.0% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 42.1% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 121.3% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total value of $251,328.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 158,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,233,101.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 2,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.91, for a total value of $588,290.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,037,237.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total value of $251,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,233,101.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,548 shares of company stock valued at $5,341,235. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.9 %

TXN opened at $204.92 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $143.08 and a fifty-two week high of $214.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 4.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.09, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $203.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.83.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 29.05% and a net margin of 31.60%. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on TXN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $268.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.95.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.