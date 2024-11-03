Principal Securities Inc. Has $2.92 Million Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at about $317,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 55.3% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 517 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,857 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,545,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Choreo LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 60,057 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital upgraded O’Reilly Automotive to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. TD Cowen upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,275.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,115.00 to $1,286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,242.13.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $1,146.59 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $914.50 and a twelve month high of $1,221.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,154.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,084.94. The company has a market cap of $66.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.92.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $11.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.53 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 155.25% and a net margin of 14.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 40.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total transaction of $1,751,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total transaction of $1,751,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 13,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,119.52, for a total transaction of $15,410,192.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 141,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,511,717.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,370 shares of company stock worth $18,333,966 over the last ninety days. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

