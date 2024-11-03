Principal Securities Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:IAPR)

Principal Securities Inc. lessened its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:IAPR – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,253 shares during the quarter. Principal Securities Inc. owned about 1.12% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April worth $2,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April in the 1st quarter worth $4,116,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April by 136.3% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 19,288 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April by 6.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 321,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,685,000 after purchasing an additional 19,765 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC purchased a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter worth about $536,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 51,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April stock opened at $27.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $214.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.42. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April has a 1-year low of $24.01 and a 1-year high of $28.58.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April (IAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. IAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

