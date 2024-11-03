Private Management Group Inc. Takes $423,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU)

Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 24,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 143.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,934,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,238 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $11,557,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,434,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,578,000 after acquiring an additional 610,231 shares in the last quarter. Waycross Investment Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,772,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,118.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 350,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 322,113 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

BSCU opened at $16.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.82 and a 200-day moving average of $16.52. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $15.53 and a 52-week high of $17.14.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

