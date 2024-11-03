Private Wealth Management Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPRN)

Private Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its stake in Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPRN – Free Report) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,416 shares during the quarter. Princeton Bancorp comprises approximately 0.7% of Private Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Private Wealth Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.77% of Princeton Bancorp worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BPRN. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Princeton Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $302,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Princeton Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Princeton Bancorp by 4.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Princeton Bancorp by 9.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 113,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after acquiring an additional 9,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Princeton Bancorp by 66.5% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 24,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 9,835 shares in the last quarter. 43.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Princeton Bancorp stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,445. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.08. Princeton Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.66 and a 12 month high of $39.21. The stock has a market cap of $227.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 0.58.

Princeton Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BPRN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $33.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Princeton Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. Princeton Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.57%.

In other Princeton Bancorp news, insider Stephanie Adkins sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $70,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,932.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Princeton Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Princeton that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers traditional retail banking services, one-to-four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit.

