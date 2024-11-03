Private Wealth Management Group LLC Has $12.01 Million Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Private Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 4.7% of Private Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Private Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $12,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MUB remained flat at $106.76 during mid-day trading on Friday. 4,461,707 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,413,282. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.25. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.84 and a twelve month high of $108.82.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

