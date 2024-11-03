Private Wealth Management Group LLC Has $355,000 Stock Holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV)

Private Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC owned 0.10% of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14,539.4% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 4,798 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $257,000. Vicus Capital boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 27.4% in the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 8,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,465 shares during the last quarter.

Get Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS NUMV traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.73. The stock had a trading volume of 14,433 shares. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $25.05 and a twelve month high of $29.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.41. The firm has a market cap of $360.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.92.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (NUMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund weighting uses a multi-factor optimizer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.