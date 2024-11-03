Private Wealth Management Group LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Private Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 33,295.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,775,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,882,000 after buying an additional 8,748,758 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,635,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,895,000 after purchasing an additional 466,457 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,493,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,904,000 after purchasing an additional 178,692 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,658,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,425,000 after purchasing an additional 199,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,698,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,612,000 after purchasing an additional 178,450 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

VIG stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $195.02. The stock had a trading volume of 735,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,784. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $154.84 and a twelve month high of $201.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $196.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

