Private Wealth Partners LLC Buys 561 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,831 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,576. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel stock opened at $23.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.79 and a 200 day moving average of $26.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.03. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $18.51 and a 12-month high of $51.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 billion. Intel had a negative return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 29.42%. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Argus cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.12.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

