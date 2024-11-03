Private Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 41.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,491 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at $26,000. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 97.5% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SCHW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective (down from $88.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 62,345 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total transaction of $4,521,259.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 60,619,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,396,116,784.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 62,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total transaction of $4,521,259.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 60,619,371 shares in the company, valued at $4,396,116,784.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total value of $576,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 554,929 shares in the company, valued at $35,543,202.45. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,465 shares of company stock valued at $8,050,109 over the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SCHW opened at $70.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.96. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $53.49 and a 12-month high of $79.49.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 39.06%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

