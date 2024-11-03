Private Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,740 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $11,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Stryker by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 2.4% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Stryker by 4.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 864 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Stryker by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 752 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 9,476 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SYK. BTIG Research upped their price target on Stryker from $383.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $393.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Stryker from $375.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.65.

In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 7,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.98, for a total value of $2,696,202.06. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,042 shares in the company, valued at $3,685,213.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,495. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 7,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.98, for a total value of $2,696,202.06. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,042 shares in the company, valued at $3,685,213.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 200,068 shares of company stock valued at $65,151,372. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stryker stock opened at $367.15 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $266.93 and a 12-month high of $374.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.96 billion, a PE ratio of 39.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $360.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $344.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 16.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 12.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.30%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

