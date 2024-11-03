Private Wealth Partners LLC Raises Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 150.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, EVP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,085,952.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,868.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,533 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total transaction of $1,085,952.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,868.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 14,794 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total transaction of $1,522,894.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,729.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,490 shares of company stock valued at $4,486,063 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 0.4 %

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $93.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $74.22 and a one year high of $109.30. The company has a market cap of $76.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 57.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on CL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.11.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

