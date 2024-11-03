Prom Price Reaches $4.98 on Major Exchanges (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 3rd. Prom has a market cap of $90.97 million and approximately $11.38 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prom token can now be bought for approximately $4.98 or 0.00007231 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Prom has traded down 22.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Prom Token Profile

Prom (PROM) is a token. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. The official website for Prom is prom.io.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.31587947 USD and is down -5.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 79 active market(s) with $5,406,437.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

