Prosperitas Financial LLC Buys 6,254 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Prosperitas Financial LLC boosted its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,254 shares during the period. Prosperitas Financial LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $2,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Cadence Bank raised its position in shares of Copart by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 31,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in Copart by 0.3% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 61,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust increased its holdings in Copart by 4.0% in the second quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 5,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 7,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Copart by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC now owns 15,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Copart Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $51.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.04 and a beta of 1.27. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.05 and a 52-week high of $58.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Copart had a net margin of 32.17% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Copart from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

